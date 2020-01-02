LAOTTO — A Churubusco man died from injuries in an off-road vehicle accident that occurred around 1:41 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 3300 block of South C.R. 600 E.
Indiana Conservation Officers have identified the victim as Chad J. Miller, 49, of Churubusco.
According to a news release, Miller was operating a side-by-side ORV south on C.R. 600 East and lost control when it hit a patch of snow in the roadway. The vehicle then went off the east side of the roadway and rolled multiple times.
Miller was not wearing a seat belt, helmet, or any other protective riding gear and was pinned under the vehicle, the ICO said. A passerby called 911 and reported the accident.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Churubusco Fire Department, LaOtto Fire Department, Parkview Noble EMS, and the Noble County Coroner’s Office assisted on scene.
