Dorothy Corbin
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dorothy A. (Carper) Corbin, age 84, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, died on April 14, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Coral and Hazel Carper, loving mother of Michael (Rebecca) and David (Deborah) Corbin, and proud grandmother of Christopher, Rachel, Jacob, Grace and Gabriel Corbin. Also survived by many loving friends and relatives.
Dorothy was a graduate of Indiana University.
She was a teacher at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton, Ohio, a teacher at R.G. Drage Vocational Careers in Massillon, Ohio, and served on the Norton (Ohio) Civil Service Commission.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at First Church of Christ in Garrett, Indiana, on June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Please submit any donations to Sherwood Oaks Subsidy Fund in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.
