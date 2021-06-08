Don Potter
Nancy Potter
A memorial service for Don and Nancy (Yarde) Potter will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road in Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10-11 a.m.
Edward Geist
GARRETT — Edward W. Geist, 64, of Garrett, died May 29, 2021.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Michael Lewis
GARRETT — Michael N. Lewis, 78, of Garrett, died May 25, 2021.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society handled arrangements.
Shirley Maier
EDON, Ohio — Shirley L. Maier, 73, of Edon, Ohio and born in Garrett, died June 1, 2021.
Krill Funeral Home, Edon, handled arrangements.
William Minnich
GARRETT — William B. “Bill” Minnich, 53, of Garrett, died May 22, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Deborah Pfeiffer
GARRETT — Deborah A. Pfeiffer, 65, of Garrett, died May 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Sandra Riccius
GARRETT — Sandra “Sandy” R. Riccius, 64, of Garrett, died June 3, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Peters
AVILLA — Thomas William Peters, 71, of Avilla, died May 26, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Dr. William
Hathaway, MD
AUBURN — William Henry Hathaway, MD, 89, of Auburn, died May 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Donald Johnson
FORT WAYNE — Donald D. Johnson, 89, of Fort Wayne, and formerly of Auburn, died May 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
MaryLou Thompson
WATERLOO — MaryLou Thompson, 75, of Waterloo, died May 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Harold Hasselman
NEW HAVEN — Harold Duane Hasselman, 81, of New Haven and born in DeKalb County, died May 9, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
Sharon Brown
PLEASANT LAKE — Sharon L. Brown, 76, of Pleasant Lake, died May 28, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Maxine Hunter
WILLIAMSBURG, Mich. — Maxine Gail Hunter, 69, of Williamsburg, Michigan and born in Kendallville, died May 28, 2021.
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City, Michigan, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.