CORUNNA — John S. Cox, 81, of Corunna, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Garrett on April 1, 1938, to Herman T. and Mabel (Anderson) Cox and they have both passed away.
John was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the USS Sarsfield DD837.
He worked on the paint line at International Harvester in Fort Wayne and Springfield until his retirement in 1986. After retiring from Harvester, he worked in the auto body shop at Kelly Chevrolet in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of the Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church, UAW and was a Freemason. He loved fishing and his family.
John married Clara Wells on Nov. 19, 1960, in Auburn, and she survives.
He is also survived by four daughters, Theresa Shister of Garrett, Lisa Fuentes of Corunna, Renee “Buffy” (Todd) Panning of Auburn and Brandy Shook of Albion; nine grandchildren, Shane (Amanda) Fike, Chad (Lindsey) Fuentes, Amber (Zach) Dock, Chrystal Panning, Dustin Fike, Ashley Panning, Devin Shook, Brendan Shook and Braylon Shook; eight great grandchildren, Eathena Fike, Ethan Fike, Addison Fike, Gracie Dock, Jack Dock, Vivian Fuentes, Zoe Fuentes and Tyson Fike; a good friend, Jerry Chatwood of Florida; and his beloved dog, Max.
Services were held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Burial was in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Preferred memorials are to the church.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
