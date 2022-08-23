Brenda Rigby
GARRETT — Brenda Rigby, 65, of Garrett, died Aug. 18, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Reba Sliger
GARRETT — Reba Eileen (Knapp) Sliger, 85, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Aug. 14, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Bertha Royer
AVILLA — Bertha P. Royer, 91, of Avilla and formerly of Willard, Ohio, died Aug. 15, 2022.
Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Darlene Baughman
COLUMBIA CITY — Darlene J. Baughman, 87, of Columbia City and born in Auburn, died Aug. 14, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joan Puebla
BUTLER — Joan E. Puebla, 77, of Butler, died Aug. 14, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jon Shook
BUTLER — Jon T. Shook, 53, of Butler, died Aug. 18, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Margaret Haller
WATERLOO — Margaret A. Haller, 87, of Waterloo, died Aug. 13, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Billy Joe Servis
WATERLOO — Billy Joe “BJ” Servis, 79, of Waterloo, died Aug. 17, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Diana Hill
HAMILTON — Diana G. Hill, 74, of Hamilton, died Aug. 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Margo Taylor
HUDSON — Margo Yvonne (Emrick) Taylor, 79, of Hudson, died Aug. 16, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Jeffrey Leamon
KENDALLVILLE — Jeffrey Alan Leamon, 46, of Lake Worth, Florida and born in Kendallville, died Aug. 12, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Joseph Trowbridge
KENDALLVILLE — Joseph S. Trowbridge, 28, of Kendallville, died Aug. 17, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements.
An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Carol Ernsberger for more information at 347-0400, ext. 1190, or by email at obits@kpcmedia.com.
