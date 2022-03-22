VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — The V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The legion will serve an all-you-can-eat fish dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Kessler Kountry line dancing will provide entertainment.
The auxiliary will serve a baked steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 1. Rod Bowers will provide musical entertainment.
The auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 4.
JAM Center
GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., is organizing a women’s volleyball league.
Matches will start Monday, April 4, with games between 6-8 p.m. The cost is $200 per team, with 6-10 players per team. Jam play is available.
The registration deadline is Monday, March 28. Call or visit the JAM Center for more information.
Garrett Fraternal Order
of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these events.
The auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.