LIGONIER — Garrett’s girls finished third at Wednesday’s junior high Northeast Corner Conference cross country meet at West Noble.
The Railroaders finished with 71 points. Westview was first with 24 points, followed by West Noble with 58. Fairfield (98) was fourth, followed by Angola (147), Eastside (189), Prairie Heights (207), Lakeland (216) and Fremont (226).
Central Noble, Churubusco and Hamilton did not have full girls teams.
Emma Coffman was fifth overall at 12 minutes, 26.26 seconds. Charlotte Lemen was ninth at 12:38.49 and Adelle Romanetz was 10th at 12:39.38.
Elly Cossairt placed 15th at 12:58.91. Katy Kueber was 43rd at 14:16.04. Kylee Carmichael was 53rd at 14:52.16 and Cadence Fletcher was 69th at 15:22.72.
Westview grabbed the top three places, led by winner Merrill Warrener at 11:49.96. Erica Lambright (11:57.73) was second and Laura Miller (12:16.71) was third.
Four individuals ran for the Garrett boys.
Kohen Smith led Garrett, finishing eighth at 11:02.54. Harper Lee was 34th at 12:30.20. Eli Wright was 40th at 12:43.14. Wrigley Smith was 81st at 15:17.03.
Westview won the boys’ meet with 25 points. West Noble was second at 45 and Fairfield was third at 79. Eastside was fourth at 131, followed by Lakeland (139), Angola (141) and Churubusco (154). Central Noble, Fremont, Hamilton and Prairie Heights did not have full boys teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.