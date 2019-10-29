GARRETT — Students in Ali Bergman’s fifth grade class competed in a Lemonade War in September to benefit The Blessed Portion Ministries led by Garrett residents Tommy and Gina Burns.
The class began by reading a chapter from the novel, “The Lemonade War” every day. Students studied marketing and developed business plans to outsell competing lemonade stands.
All supplies were donated for the five stands that competed for sales during recess and in the school commons. Some stands lured in customers with pretzels and cookies, another drew in sales with wind-sock banners.
After considering several charities, the class decided to donate $220 to The Blessed Portion Ministries who provide clothing and personal items to some 150 homeless people in Fort Wayne every Friday night.
Gina Burns accepted the check from the students, and shared the mission of the charity. She brought a backpack they give those who sleep under bridges and other outside areas that holds a blanket, flashlight, hygiene items, snacks, dry socks and kit hats.
Burns shared many of the people they serve have no jobs, no money, perhaps had bad childhoods, were kicked out of their homes, or made bad money or personal decisions.
She shared her own family’s monetary crisis a few years ago that resulted in moving to a much smaller home that brought more awareness to the homeless and how they felt God told them to help those in need.
“These people have all kinds of stories,” she said of their homeless state.
“Don’t assume the worst,” Burns told students about the homeless.
This is the third year Bergman’s students have participated in the event.
