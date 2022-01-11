ANGOLA — Garrett’s wrestling team took sole possession of first place in the Northeast Corner Conference with wins over Prairie Heights and Angola Wednesday night at Angola High School.
The Railroaders, ranked fourth in Class 2A by indianamat.com, defeated Class A’s top-ranked Panthers 36-31, then defeated the Hornets 48-25 in the third and final dual of the night. Prairie Heights defeated Angola 43-31.
“A lot of kids kept fighting after getting taken down,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said of the Prairie Heights dual. “This is a tough part of our schedule. We’re a little banged up, and this (winning the NECC) is our first priority.”
The Railroaders and the Panthers each had four pins. Garrett won eight matches overall to Prairie Heights’ six. Most of the matches could have gone either way.
Lane Gibson pinned the Panthers’ Tavvin Kyle at 182, then Jack O’Connor pinned Panther Jay Abbott at 195 to clinch the big dual win for Garrett.
Garrett 36,
Prairie Heights 31
285 — Robison (PH) won by 4:55 pin over McCormack (GR). 106 — K.Baker (GR) won by 4:35 pin over Boston Baas (PH). 113 — Jones (GR) won by 8-6 OT dec. over Kresse (PH). 120 — Brady (GR) won by 6-0 dec. over Brody Hagewood. 126 — McMain (GR) won by 1:54 pin over Roberts (PH). 132 — Brock Hagewood (PH) won by :15 pin over Xavier Nusbaum (GR). 138 — Matt Levitz (PH) won by 7-4 dec. over Williams (GR). 145 — Sam Levitz (PH) won by 11-0 maj. dec. over B.Baker (GR). 152 — Leech (GR) won by 10-6 dec. over Lounsbury (PH). 160 — Severe (PH) won by 5:16 pin over Colburn (GR). 170 — Badger (GR) won by 11-7 dec. over Sheets (PH). 182 — Gibson (GR) won by 3:31 pin over Kyle (PH), 3:31. 195 — O’Connor (GR) won by :42 pin over Abbott (PH). 220 — Allen (PH) won by :31 pin over Ross (GR).
Garrett 48, Angola 25
113 — Maggart (A) won by 6-5 dec. over Jones (GR). 120 — Brady (GR) won by :55 pin over Pavka (A). 126 — I.McCue (A) won by 14-2 maj. dec. over McMain (GR). 132 — Williams (GR) won by 4-0 dec. over Hardley (A). 138 — Denman (A) won by :54 pin over Nusbaum (GR). 145 — B.Baker (GR) won by :12 pin over Wilcox (A). 152 — Leech (GR) won by :53 pin over Carter (A). 160 — Colburn (GR) won by 9-5 dec. over Kunkle (A). 170 — Badger (GR) won by forfeit. 182 — Gibson (GR) won by forfeit. 195 — O’Connor (GR) won by 1:50 pin over Shull (A). 220 — Ross (GR) won by :23 pin over M.McCue (A). 285 — Villafuerte (A) won by :39 pin over McCormack (GR).
