Arrested in
Noble County
Megan D. Watts, 28, of the 500 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. June 7 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Kathy J. Fisher, 43, of the 300 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. June 7 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Steven M. Slone, 33, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. June 10 by Kendallville Police on a charge of theft-shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Joshua Rowe, 32, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. May 31 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Landon Cochran, of the 1400 block of Autumn Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. June 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with child seduction, a Level 5 felony.
John Kirby, 56, of the 100 block of East 11th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. June 1 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Kayla Ringler, 31, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Fremont, was arrested June 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Yarbough, 26, of the 1300 block of Greene Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested June 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of operating a vehicle while never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Truelove, 31, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. June 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacinta Hefty, 512, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. June 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mackenzie Kline, 27, of the 500 block of West Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. June 3 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; obstruction, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Sipe, 18, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. June 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandy Gillespie, 47, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. June 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jorge Dominguez, 40, of the 200 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:46 p.m. June 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Ellenberger, 30, of the 19000 block of Hand Road, Huntertown, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. June 4 by Butler Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kristopher Bloom, 43, of the 100 block of Peabody Avenue, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. June 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Scott Davidson, 54, the 200 block of South Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. June 5 by Auburn Police on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms warrant.
Dustin Chisholm, 34, of the 1700 block of Homestead Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 5:33 a.m. June 6 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Debra Martin, 27, of the 800 block of West C.R. 50N, Rockville, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. June 6 by Auburn Police. According to DeKalb Superior Court II records, she is charged with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
