Wilma Baughman

BUTLER — Wilma M. Baughman, 92, of Butler and formerly of Garrett and Auburn, died Aug. 23, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Harold Griffin

BUTLER — Harold A. “Corky” Griffin, 92, of Butler and born in Garrett, died Aug. 24, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Joan Hixson

GARRETT — Joan R. (Moran) Hixson, 76, of Garrett, died Aug. 24, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Richard Lepley

FORT WAYNE — Richard A. Lepley, 68, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Aug. 17, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Kathleen Paquette

CROWN POINT — Kathleen Beuret Paquette, 76, of Crown Point and formerly of Auburn, died Aug. 21, 2020.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Mary Phillips

AUBURN — Mary Kay “Kay” Phillips, 79, of Auburn, died Aug. 22, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Dorothy Deihl

WATERLOO — Dorothy “June” Deihl, 103, of Waterloo, died Aug. 21, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Lincoln Baker

BUTLER — Lincoln James Baker, 3 months old, of Butler, died Aug. 7, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Jerome Schaab

HAMILTON — Jerome “Jerry” David Schaab, 86, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died Aug. 27, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.