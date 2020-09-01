Wilma Baughman
BUTLER — Wilma M. Baughman, 92, of Butler and formerly of Garrett and Auburn, died Aug. 23, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Harold Griffin
BUTLER — Harold A. “Corky” Griffin, 92, of Butler and born in Garrett, died Aug. 24, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Joan Hixson
GARRETT — Joan R. (Moran) Hixson, 76, of Garrett, died Aug. 24, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard Lepley
FORT WAYNE — Richard A. Lepley, 68, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died Aug. 17, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Kathleen Paquette
CROWN POINT — Kathleen Beuret Paquette, 76, of Crown Point and formerly of Auburn, died Aug. 21, 2020.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Mary Phillips
AUBURN — Mary Kay “Kay” Phillips, 79, of Auburn, died Aug. 22, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Deihl
WATERLOO — Dorothy “June” Deihl, 103, of Waterloo, died Aug. 21, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Lincoln Baker
BUTLER — Lincoln James Baker, 3 months old, of Butler, died Aug. 7, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Jerome Schaab
HAMILTON — Jerome “Jerry” David Schaab, 86, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, died Aug. 27, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.