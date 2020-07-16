GARRETT — Final plans are still in the works for the upcoming school year at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Preschool, 1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, all children who finished out the school year and their families will meet for a small ceremony. The traditional performing portion will not be held, as students have not been able to meet for rehearsal, but the boys and girls will receive their caps and certificates at the event, followed by a picnic time.
Families are asked to bring a picnic lunch and blanket for seating. Outdoor activities are planned for a fun time together with friends and teachers. School staff members will make sure students get all of their end-of-year things to take home. Masks will not be required, but people may wear them to be comfortable.
Books ordered earlier in the year are available for pickup on the concrete benches at the school.
Those who still have unpaid tuition are asked to pay as soon as possible. People with outstanding library books are asked to return them on the benches any time.
Director “Miss Julie” Faulkner added that school will not begin until Monday, Sept. 14, with the same curriculum. Letters will be sent to inform parents regarding the school calendar and policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.