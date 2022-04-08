GARRETT — In response to chronic recycling woes, the Garrett Common Council Tuesday passed an ordinance on first reading to help curtail improper dumping or littering of solid waste within the city limits and at the recycling bins provided by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District at the city barn on East Quincy Street.
While encouraging the disposal of acceptable recycling items in these containers, violators will now face a monetary fine of $500 for the first offense. Those found in violation of this or any Indiana statute prohibiting dumping or littering solid waste will be reported to the DeKalb County Prosecutor or any other state or federal agency who have made public laws against such littering for prosecution or enforcement, the proposed ordinance reads.
Councilman Todd Sattison suggested the fine be high enough to deter misuse. In some cases, it would be cheaper to pay the fine instead of taking items to proper disposal sites, he added.
The measure will be revisited the council’s April 19 meeting.
The city is providing poles on which video cameras will be installed by the NEISWD for evidence of violators. If people continue to misuse the recycling bins, NEISWD may consider shutting down and withdrawing the service, according to City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff.
An electric rate ordinance on the agenda for consideration again Tuesday was met with more questions than answers and no action was taken.
Brinkerhoff said the ordinance was prepared by his office in cooperation with utility consultants Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc. and Scott Bowles of Spectrum Engineering. Both have attended meetings regarding the proposed rates in the past weeks to answer questions and offer results from their engineering studies to back up their opinions.
Before the proposed ordinance was brought up for introduction Tuesday, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle noted the need to correct a couple section numbers on the latest version of the measure. Councilman Dave Demske questioned if all members had received that same version before any consideration as some received copies by email and others had hard copies that night.
Councilman Bobby Diederich suggested moving forward with the ordinance even though more discussion is needed, and that the numbers to be corrected were not dollars and could be easily changed. He also noted the city pays more than $70,000 for a consultant to go over the utility budget and they are the ones suggesting the service charge changes.
“They are the experts — we hired them to do this. I don’t think we should sit here as council members — I am not the expert, neither are any of us, to undermine what we were hired this company to do this for us. How can we justify any changes as this is what we hired them to do?”
Diederich then recommended going to the lowest service charge costs recommended by consultants.
Fellow councilman Tom Kleeman said he could not disagree more with Diederich.
“That is our job as council to sit there, and they submit their report. I respect their expertise, I respect their report. There’s nothing about this report that I don’ think is factual,” Kleeman said.
“There’s nothing about this that does not alleviate my responsibility as a city council person,” he added.
Brinkerhoff suggested the council be presented the corrected ordinance at its next session, and take up discussion once it has been introduced.
“Right now, you are not discussing anything that has been brought before the council,” Brinkerhoff said.
Since the matter is not on a time crunch, Sattison expressed concern if the rate changes were to be decided quickly and not correctly, it might fall into a mistake.
While not disagreeing with Diederich, Sattison said he also had a couple questions for consultants prior to making any decision.
“I think we ought to see some kind of change, like we do with Greg Guerrettaz with any kind of rate change on how bills look for residents,” Sattison said of the change to service charge classifications.
The city is planning a work session for leaders to go over questions before the next meeting on April 19.
Also Tuesday, Fiandt announced the city pool will open on Saturday, June 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.