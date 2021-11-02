Thursday
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Woodlan, here.
Saturday
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Bellmont.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball at Lakeland.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Heritage, here.
Thursday, Nov. 11
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with West Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball with Fremont, here.
Saturday, Nov. 13
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Noblesville.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball at Indian Springs.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity girls basketball at North Side.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Fremont, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with New Haven, here.
Thursday, Nov. 18
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Prairie Heights.
Friday, Nov. 19
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at DeKalb.
Saturday, Nov. 20
9 a.m. — Middle school boys basketball at Westview tournament.
9 a.m. — Reserve wrestling at West Noble tournament.
10 a.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball scrimmage at FW Concordia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.