WASHINGTON, D.C. — Garrett High School graduate Clayton Fielden has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Fielden is one of eight students from Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District to receive an appointment to U.S. service academies from U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who revealed his choices Wednesday.
“These eight young men and women represent the best of Indiana and the best of our country,” Banks said. “The resolve and patriotism they’ve demonstrated, at such a young age, is truly remarkable. I have no doubt that they will one day represent our community well as officers in the U.S. military. My wife, Amanda, and I join Hoosiers everywhere in thanking Mark, Ryan, Abigail, McKenna, Matthew, Rayna, Clayton and Luke and wishing them the best as they begin their journeys of service and leadership.”
Profiles of the appointees:
Clayton Fielden, U.S. Military Academy
Fielden, a Garrett High School graduate, will be a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy. Fielden has volunteered by coaching many young athletes in football and wrestling. Along with coaching, he plays guitar and sings at a local nursing home and food trucks.
He has interned at the Garrett Police Department as an emergency medical technician and at Parkview DeKalb Hospital. Fielden played varsity football and wrestled four years at Garrett High School. He said he looks forward to wrestling at West Point, along with developing his skills as a leader.
This winter, Fielden finished as state runner-up in wrestling at 170 pounds for the second straight season and was chosen for the second year in a row as KPC Media Group’s Wrestling Prep of the Year.
He ranked among the top 10 seniors in Garrett’s 2020 graduating class.
Mark Dely, U.S. Naval Academy
A Homestead High School graduate, Dely experienced the Naval Academy’s Summer Seminar in 2019, confirming his desire to attend the academy. He was very active in school, playing both rugby and football, along with also being a part of the school’s robotics team and orchestra, playing the viola. Outside of school, he participated in Boy Scouts of America and earned his Eagle Scout rank. Dely was on the X-Count Precision Rifle Team, where he was team captain and participated in the U.S. Army National Junior Air Rifle Championship.
Abigail Buczak, U.S. Military Academy
A Bishop Dwenger High School graduate, Buczak was captain of her school’s soccer team and was a member of the track team. She has held numerous leadership positions within the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America and donated her time to fellow students as a peer tutor and freshman mentor.
Luke Griner, U.S. Military Academy
Griner, who previously graduated from Wawasee High School, is a student at the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School — a one-year feeder program that prepares soldiers for West Point.
Ryan Schneider, U.S. Military Academy
A Carrol High School graduate, Schneider was a member of the marching and pep bands and participated on the track and field team. In addition, he served as president of the Common Sense Club and was the founder of the trap and skeet club. He also served as a peer leader and took part in the freshman mentoring program.
McKenna Tuggle, U.S. Air Force Academy
A Canterbury School graduate, Tuggle played volleyball and softball, earning varsity letters for both. She volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital, interned at Zimmer-Biomet, and studied abroad in France for six weeks, all while earning her pilot’s license. As an orchestra member, she earned individual and group gold medals at state and regional competitions.
Matthew Minnich, U.S. Air Force Academy
Minnich, a Jay County native, graduated from the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities. In high school, he participated in varsity baseball and swimming and served as captain of the cross country team. He was vice president for both the Latinx Student Alliance and Animal Awareness Club. Minnich volunteers at his church and the Portland Lions Club stand, and he plays in the Jay County Marching Patriots program.
Monroe Rayna Fruchey, U.S. Air Force Academy
Fruchey, a Carroll High School graduate, has volunteered at Turnstone Center, elementary cross country camps and high school registration day. She has been a part of Carroll’s Japanese Club and was a student host for Japanese students and a part of the Yamate Gakuin foreign exchange program in Yokohama, Japan. She ran cross country and track for four years, earning individual all-state honors twice. Her cross country teams were state runners-up two times and state champions twice.
