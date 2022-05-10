Mary Garrison

GARRETT — Mary R. Garrison, 50, of Garrett, died May 4, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Mark Nemeth

LAOTTO — Mark J. Nemeth, 66, of LaOtto, died May 3, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Mildred Colgan

AVILLA — Mildred “Millie” M. Colgan, 91, of Avilla, died May 4, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Margaret Ross

AVILLA — Margaret Ann Ross, 86, of Avilla, died May 3, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Darrick Akey

FORT WAYNE — Darrick Cameron Akey, 46, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died April 26, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Richard McComb

AUBURN — Richard W. McComb, 89, of Auburn, died May 3, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Doris Schoof

ST. JOE — Doris May (Johnson) Schoof, 67, of St. Joe, died May 4, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Zachary Bishop

WATERLOO — Zachary Tyler Bishop, 25, of Waterloo, died May 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Ruby Buckmaster

ASHLEY — Ruby Belle (Horner) Buckmaster, 91, of Ashley, died May 1, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

David Knott

KENDALLVILLE — David A. Knott, 65, of Kendallville, died May 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Jay Knox

KENDALLVILLE — Jay Lynn Knox, 59, of Kendallville, died May 3, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sue Smith

KENDALLVILLE — Sue Ann Smith, 77, of Kendallville, died May 1, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Betty Taylor

KENDALLVILLE — Betty Carolyn Taylor, 91, of Kendallville, died May 3, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Phillip Neihardt

ORLAND — Phillip F. “Pepper” Neihardt, 76, of Orland, died May 2, 2022.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange is handling arrangements.

