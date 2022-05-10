Mary Garrison
GARRETT — Mary R. Garrison, 50, of Garrett, died May 4, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Mark Nemeth
LAOTTO — Mark J. Nemeth, 66, of LaOtto, died May 3, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Mildred Colgan
AVILLA — Mildred “Millie” M. Colgan, 91, of Avilla, died May 4, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Margaret Ross
AVILLA — Margaret Ann Ross, 86, of Avilla, died May 3, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Darrick Akey
FORT WAYNE — Darrick Cameron Akey, 46, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died April 26, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Richard McComb
AUBURN — Richard W. McComb, 89, of Auburn, died May 3, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Doris Schoof
ST. JOE — Doris May (Johnson) Schoof, 67, of St. Joe, died May 4, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Zachary Bishop
WATERLOO — Zachary Tyler Bishop, 25, of Waterloo, died May 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ruby Buckmaster
ASHLEY — Ruby Belle (Horner) Buckmaster, 91, of Ashley, died May 1, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
David Knott
KENDALLVILLE — David A. Knott, 65, of Kendallville, died May 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jay Knox
KENDALLVILLE — Jay Lynn Knox, 59, of Kendallville, died May 3, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sue Smith
KENDALLVILLE — Sue Ann Smith, 77, of Kendallville, died May 1, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Betty Taylor
KENDALLVILLE — Betty Carolyn Taylor, 91, of Kendallville, died May 3, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Phillip Neihardt
ORLAND — Phillip F. “Pepper” Neihardt, 76, of Orland, died May 2, 2022.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange is handling arrangements.
