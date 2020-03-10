Hall graduates from Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 250 candidates at a Dec. 20 commencement ceremony in Rupp Arena.
Among those participating was Alexandra Hall of Garrett, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Home to 19 academic departments that offer major degrees in 27 disciplines and 36 minors, the College of Arts and Sciences provides education in fundamentals to undergraduate students at the University of Kentucky and builds foundations for advanced study in every field.
