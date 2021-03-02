GARRETT — Garrett’s boys basketball team wrapped up a busy final week of the regular season with four games.
All four games were Northeast Corner Conference contests, with only the West Noble game being a regularly-scheduled contest. The Eastside, Fairfield and Churubusco games were postponed from earlier in the season.
Eastside 61, Garrett 35
The Railroaders and Blazers made up their postponed game Feb. 22 at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium, with Eastside winning 61-35.
The Blazers, with only eight players dressed due to injuries and suspensions, got 23 points from Gabe Trevino, 17 from Santino Brewer and 10 from Hugh Henderson.
Eastside led 17-8 after a quarter, 27-17 at halftime and 47-22 after three quarters.
Garrett was led by Jasen Bailey, who scored 13 points. Luke Coffman had seven points and Jaxson Gould and Blake Ratcliffe had six each. Lukas Swager had two points and Tyler Gater had a free throw.
Garrett won the reserve game 43-27.
Konner DeWitt had 15 points and Jaxson Fugate scored 12.
Fairfield 35, Garrett 32
Garrett trailed most of the game, but grabbed a three-point lead in the fourth quarter. After the Railroaders missed the front end of a bonus, Fairfield’s Braedon Helms scored his team’s final eight points.
Helms finished with 15 points for the Falcons (2-16 overall, 2-8 in the NECC). Tyson Frey added 11 points.
The Railroaders (2-16 overall, 2-6 in the NECC) trailed 9-4 after the first quarter but cut the gap to 16-13 by halftime, and forged a 25-all tie after three quarters.
Tyler Gater, Jaxson Gould and Kyle Smith had nine points each to lead Garrett.
Fairfield won the reserve game 43-26.
Jaxson Fugate led Garrett with nine points and Giacomo Morucchio added eight.
Churubusco 81,
Garrett 38
Visiting Churubusco, ranked 15th in the final Class 2A poll, led 24-11 after the first quarter and 40-18 at halftime.
Garrett’s best offensive quarter was the third, but the Eagles still outscored the hosts 26-15 in the period.
Jasen Bailey led the Railroaders (3-17) with 12 points. Jaxson Gould picked up eight points.
Luke Coffman, Tyler Gater and Kyle Smith had five points each, and freshman Jaxson Fugate had three.
Gould had five rebounds. Trevor Armstrong had two steals for Garrett.
Four players reached double figures for Churubusco (17-4).
Senior Jackson Paul led all scorers with 22 points. Senior Luke McClure had 18. Senior Landen Jordan had 12. Freshman Drew Pliett added 10.
Garrett won the reserve game 74-32.
Jaxson Fugate and Drayton Myers had 23 points each for Garrett. Giacomo Morucchio picked up 14 points for the Railroaders.
West Noble 69,
Garrett 38
West Noble’s boys basketball team led Garrett 20-6 after one quarter and 38-17 on the way to the win in the last regular-season game for both teams.
The Chargers’ Austin Cripe had 23 points. Julio Macias had 12 points, Adam Nelson had 11 and Brockton Miller added eight.
Kyle Smith led Garrett with 10 points. Jasen Bailey picked up eight and Tyler Gater added six.
The Railroaders completed regular-season play with a 2-18 record and a 1-10 mark in the Northeast Corner Conference.
West Noble is 12-9 in all games and 7-4 in the NECC.
The Chargers won the reserve game 40-21.
Bradyn Barth led West Noble with 16 points and Kolby Knox added eight. Drayton Myers had 12 points for Garrett and Jaxson Fugate scored six. The Railroader reserves finished with a 7-12 record.
