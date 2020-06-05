Wrong name
for flower planter
In last week’s edition of The Garrett Clipper, a photo of people planting flowers in downtown Garrett was incorrectly identified.
Penny and John Smith are the correct names. Mr. Smith was incorrectly identified in print, but it was amended with his name online.
We wish to apologize for the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.