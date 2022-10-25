Here is a rundown of Class 3A and area sectional football games after the first week of the 50th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association tournament.

Class 3A, Sectional 27

Norwell 44 at Heritage 0

Concordia 27 at Woodlan 22

Yorktown 10 at Delta 7

At Garrett 38, Bellmont 14

Second round pairings

Norwell at Concordia

Garrett at Yorktown

Class 3A, Sectional 26

At West Noble 26, Mishawaka Marian 14

At Knox 65, Lakeland 28

At Jimtown 55, South Bend Clay 0

At John Glenn 24, Fairfield 7

Second round pairings

West Noble at Knox

Jimtown at John Glenn

Class 2A, Sectional 35

At Bishop Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0

Churubusco 41 at Central Noble 0

Eastside 49 at Wabash 6

Manchester 36 at Whitko 6

Second round pairings

Bishop Luers at Churubusco

Eastside at Manchester

Class 2A, Sectional 36

Eastbrook 49 at Frankton 28

At Alexandria 48, Elwood 8

Bluffton 42 at Blackford 14

Tipton 21 at Eastern (Greentown) 20

Second round pairings

Alexandria at Eastbrook

Bluffton at Tipton

Class A, Sectional 44

At South Adams 64, Fremont 0

Adams Central 56 at Southwood 14

At Madison-Grant 41, North Miami 23

Northfield 44 at Southern Wells 0

Second round pairings

South Adams at Adams Central

Madison-Grant at Northfield

Class 4A, Sectional 19

East Noble 46 at Angola 22

At Leo 26, South Side 12

At DeKalb 17, New Haven 14

Columbia City 41 at Wayne 36

Second round pairings

Leo at East Noble

DeKalb at Columbia City

