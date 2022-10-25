Here is a rundown of Class 3A and area sectional football games after the first week of the 50th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association tournament.
Class 3A, Sectional 27
Norwell 44 at Heritage 0
Concordia 27 at Woodlan 22
Yorktown 10 at Delta 7
At Garrett 38, Bellmont 14
Second round pairings
Norwell at Concordia
Garrett at Yorktown
Class 3A, Sectional 26
At West Noble 26, Mishawaka Marian 14
At Knox 65, Lakeland 28
At Jimtown 55, South Bend Clay 0
At John Glenn 24, Fairfield 7
Second round pairings
West Noble at Knox
Jimtown at John Glenn
Class 2A, Sectional 35
At Bishop Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0
Churubusco 41 at Central Noble 0
Eastside 49 at Wabash 6
Manchester 36 at Whitko 6
Second round pairings
Bishop Luers at Churubusco
Eastside at Manchester
Class 2A, Sectional 36
Eastbrook 49 at Frankton 28
At Alexandria 48, Elwood 8
Bluffton 42 at Blackford 14
Tipton 21 at Eastern (Greentown) 20
Second round pairings
Alexandria at Eastbrook
Bluffton at Tipton
Class A, Sectional 44
At South Adams 64, Fremont 0
Adams Central 56 at Southwood 14
At Madison-Grant 41, North Miami 23
Northfield 44 at Southern Wells 0
Second round pairings
South Adams at Adams Central
Madison-Grant at Northfield
Class 4A, Sectional 19
East Noble 46 at Angola 22
At Leo 26, South Side 12
At DeKalb 17, New Haven 14
Columbia City 41 at Wayne 36
Second round pairings
Leo at East Noble
DeKalb at Columbia City
