GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday introduced and passed on first readings wage and salary ordinances for appointed officers, employees and police and fire department personnel with 1.5% across-the-board pay increases.
The ordinance does not include elected officials such as, the mayor, clerk-treasurer and members of the Common Council and Board of Works.
The council also adopted its 2021 budget, showing $2.9 million in the general fund. The overall Garrett city budget totals $6.4 million, with an adopted property tax levy of $1.74 per $100 of assessed property value.
The limited hike is based on a budget review from Consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group, Inc., that considers the impact from COVID-19, with the city to feel the greatest impact in 2022 with an estimated decrease of 20% in income taxes; an extra pay period of 27 weeks in 2021; loss of motor vehicle highway revenue and a 3.18% growth in assessed value for pay 2021 and lower future growth.
Councilman Bobby Diederich proposed the three members of the Board of Works should also receive a pay increase due to the amount of work they do on behalf of the city, compared to the council. Councilman Dave Demske, who also serves on the Board of Works, admitted the job has a lot more responsibility, but suggested that with uncertainty going forward, that raises be considered next year. Board of Works members are paid $191.95 biweekly, or $4,990 per year.
Council member Amanda Charles voted no to both the budget and salary increases for salary ordinances for appointed officers and employees and salaries for police and volunteer fire department personnel, stating after the meeting she felt the increases should have been higher in each case.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle told council members she has received calls from Altona residents requesting a flat rate for sewers be reviewed, because people are buying homes that are unoccupied and there is no way to determine when occupancy might begin. Altona residents do not have water service from Garrett and the sewage flat rate of $70 per month is imposed, as homes are not metered to determine usage.
Mayor Todd Fiandt encouraged residents to participate in the Patronicity program to facilitate the first-ever collection of murals for the City of Garrett in hopes to support a wave of community beautification. Sites considered for the next mural are on the Shorty’s Steakhouse building on North Randolph Street or on City Hall.
This campaign is eligible for a matching grant of $10,000 from Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, and donation information can be found through the City of Garrett’s Facebook page. The donation deadline is Oct. 30.
