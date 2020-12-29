GARRETT — Police were on the scene of a deceased male found along the railroad tracks in Garrett late Tuesday afternoon.
Several police cars blocked off the Taylor Road/CSX railroad crossing.
Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson confirmed that a deceased male was found along the tracks. No other information was available.
A caller to The Star office reported that emergency personnel arrived around 3:30 p.m. The crossing remained blocked as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Indiana State Police and Garrett Police are handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.