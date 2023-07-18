Golf outing benefits Garrett Education Foundation
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Education Foundation is hosting its fourth golf outing on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Garrett Country Club. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and tee-off is at 8 a.m.
The cost is $280 for a team of four, which includes golf and cart, continental breakfast, lunch, two beverage tickets and prizes. Interested golfers can receive a flyer to register by contacting the Garrett Country Club at 357-5165, Facebook at GKB Education Foundation, or the school website, gkb.k12.in.us/news.
The registration deadline is Aug. 12. Proceeds will benefit the GKB Education Foundation including the resource room, innovative teacher grants and scholarships.
To learn more about the foundation, visit the foundation website.
