GARRETT — Garrett placed four players on the first team and another received honorable mention to the All-Northeast Corner Conference volleyball team.
Seniors Emma Hirchak and Logan Smith and juniors Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski were first-team picks. Senior Bailey Payton received honorable mention.
Hirchak led the Railroaders, who finished 29-4, with 298 kills. Smith had 297 kills and Ostrowski added 268.
Smith led the team with 64 aces. Hirchak had 49, closely followed by Gerke (48) and Ostrowski (43). Ostrowski led the team with 21 solo blocks and 60 block assists.
Smith paced the Railroader offense with 426 assists and Gerke had 319, while Hirchak chipped in with 144.
Smith also topped the Garrett team with 349 digs, followed by Ostrowski (301) and Hirchak (272). Payton contributed 189 digs and Gerke added 181. Payton added 23 aces.
Fairfield also had four first-team selections. Angola had three first-team picks, while Central Noble, Lakeland and Prairie Heights had two each. Churubusco, Eastside and West Noble placed one player each on the first team.
All-NECC Volleyball
First Team
Angola: Morgan Gaerte, Brea Harris and Makailah Thompson.
Central Noble: Lydia Andrews and Jenica Berkes.
Churubusco: Mallory Spahr.
Eastside: Paige Franz.
Fairfield: Brea Garber, Kayla Miller, Madisyn Steele and Sydney Stutzman.
Garrett: Taylor Gerke, Emma Hirchak, Morgan Ostrowski and Logan Smith.
Lakeland: Kelsie Bowling and Bailey Hartsough.
Prairie Heights: Kali Aaron and Chloe Riehl.
West Noble: Nichelle Phares.
Honorable Mention
Churubusco: Ella Boersma.
Eastside: Mataya Bireley and Skyelar Kessler.
Fremont: Eva Foulk and Jada Rhonehouse.
Garrett: Bailey Payton.
Lakeland: Lilly Baird.
Westview: Alexys Antal.
