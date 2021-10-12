GARRETT — John Schrock believes that we walk through life together.
Schrock is the new pastor at the Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren of rural Garrett.
Schrock gave his first service at the church in July as transitional pastor after the church’s former pastor retired after 20 years.
Having trained in transitional pastoring, he said there are several considerations. “There’s a process of looking at where the church has been, if there are there underlying issues,” Schrock said.
“A previous church I was at, there were a lot of personality clashes and struggles. I don’t see that at Cedar Creek,” he added. “The group that’s there gets along well and supports each other well.” Other considerations are exploring outreach and growth opportunities.
One way the church is working to spread its wings in the community is with a trunk-or-treat event from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
The church is located at 5952 C.R. 7. Sunday service begins at 10 a.m.
Schrock has been in ministry in different forms for approximately 25 years.
Schrock and wife Missy have two young adult children. His wife is manager of a health clinic in Goshen that serves poor and uninsured individuals.
“I’m a psychology major from college, and I’m interested in what you could call psychology of religion, how faith plays a part in helping us to live healthy lives,” he explained.
The Church of the Brethren, Schrock said, is part of the peace church tradition. “Sometimes, we think of it as being against warfare, but for me, it’s more about standing for issues of justice in situations of conflict where there is injustice.
“Part of that is peace with God and peace with others, especially those within the congregation.”
He continued, “My understanding of faith is very relationally-oriented. A relationship with God, yes, but a relationship with others as well in that we’re here to support each other and walk with each other on our journey through life.”
A Goshen resident, Schrock is hospice chaplain at Traditions Hospice in Mishawaka and serves as hospital chaplain at Elkhart General Hospital.
As a hospice chaplain, Schrock explained he offers spiritual support and encouragement to individuals and families facing end-of-life situations.
“As I was talking about the relational aspect of faith, that’s especially important,” Schrock said. “People don’t care so much about what your theology is, it’s that you’re there for them and you provide spiritual support in their time of need.
“Hopefully I’m able to help people and their families as well, with some sense that they’re accepting, that they’re at peace with how they’ve lived and they’re at peace with God and with each other.”
Schrock has served as hospice chaplain for eight years.
“I find that to be very meaningful and rewarding,” he said. “I’ve been in pastoral ministry for about 15 years. In pastoral ministry, you’re able to walk with people at different points in their lives and see children grow and marry.
“Hospice ministry is a little shorter term but in some ways, more intense,” Schrock said. “People are very appreciative of your involvement with them and their loved ones.”
In 2023, Cedar Creek will observe 150 years as a church.
“They’ve part of that community for a long time,” Schrock said. “They’re a small group, but they’re a very friendly group. They’re a very inter-generational. They have activities for children and the whole gamut of age ranges.
“They called me and invited me to come and preach, and then invited me to serve in this role, to help get them from where they are to having a more settled pastor and figuring out where the church is going and where new life could be found.
“I’ve really enjoyed being part of them,” he said.
