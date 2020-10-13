St. Martin's Healthcare offering flu shots
GARRETT — In cooperation with Americares, local Walgreen’s pharmacists will administer flu shots from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St.
The flu shot clinic is open to St. Martin’s patients and the surrounding community.
“We hope to serve those with the greatest need with two dates to choose from,” the clinic said.
A donation of $10 is suggested, if possible. To sign up, participants must have photo identification, a piece of mail, 2019 tax forms or four weeks of pay stubs. People with medical insurance are asked to bring insurance card information.
The public is welcome, but space is limited, the clinic said. To sign up, call the clinic at 357-0077.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.