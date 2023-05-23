GARRETT — This article looks back at news stories featured in the Garrett Clipper during July 2022.
Garrett Heritage Days
After two days of fun-filled activities, Garrett Heritage Days came to a close.
Winners were announced in a variety of events, with Avilla resident Trey Carroll selected as the winner of the inaugural beard contest in a field of four contestants. The Carlin family placed first in the family division of the Heritage Days chalk walk sponsored by the Garrett Museum of Art. Emily Wells was first in the preschool category, among other winners.
A 1957 Chevy Bel Air, owned by Don Cox of Fort Wayne, won the best of show at the annual car show.
Bobby Diederich was presented with the inaugural Golden Railroader Award given to individuals or organizations to celebrated their achievement in the community. Diederich was on his way back from a trip to Washington D.C. when his named was announced on July 3, but was presented with the trophy by organizers Trent and Tascha Zolman upon his return. Diederich is a Garrett businessman and member of the Garrett Common Council.
Three girls won crowns their respective age divisions in the 17th annual Heritage Days pageant on July 4: Miss Garrett Teen, Tory Hug, 15; Miss Garrett Junior Teen, Emily Knutson, 10; and Miss Garrett Junior, Riley Hillegass, 6. Contestants were interviewed earlier in the day, and competed in talent, personality and on stage question and party wear categories.
Several people won awards at the talent show. DeLaney Fosnaugh of Columbia City won first place for her vocal solo, “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Jackson Hedrick captured the overall Creativity Award for his vocal solo, “Empty Chairs, Empty Table” by Eddie Redmayne. Katie Blessinger was presented with the Heart and Soul Award for her vocal, “With You” from the musical, “Ghost.”
Burke Lantz, 11, won first place in the 12-and-under group with his Reese’s peanut butter pile at the annual Heritage Days baking contest. Peg Bill won first place in the fruit pie category. Julie Faulkner’s lemonade magic pie was the winner in the other pie category also won first place for her sausage muffins in the fruit bar/muffin division. Bethany Carlin won first place for her blueberry cheesecake cookies. Allison Lantz’s brownie batter chocolate fudge cupcakes won first prize in the cake/cupcake division.
Alumni golf outing
Standout golfers Ethan Follett (2016), Kiann McDonald (2017), Noah Sattison (2017) and Levi Follett (2020) teamed up to record a 59 in the championship flight to win the 2022 Garrett Alumni Golf Outing at Garrett Country Club.
The all-girls team of Dawn (DePew) Comment, Mary Kay (Yoder) Weeks and Lisa (Englehard) Murphy finished first in the second flight at 67.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District news
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board approved a compensation package for administrative and non-certified employees with a base increase of 5%. From 2016 to 2020, the classified staff received raises of 2%, and in 2021, they received a 3% raise. A $10 per day increase was also added for substitute teachers, now paying non-certified at $90 and certified at $95. Retired teachers would now be paid $100 per day as substitutes under the new package.
With student safety in mind, several steps were taken for the 2022-2023 school year. They included updating the district’s school engagement policy regarding health protocols, including a mask optional, opening of normal extra- and co-curricular activities, and opening of the schools for visitors and volunteers. The district’s school buses were also fitted with new, backlit signs above the cap to provide better visibility and safety on the road.
