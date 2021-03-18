GARRETT — Two months after the deadline has passed, residents ordered to vacate a property earmarked for demolition at 513 E. Quincy St. have not yet removed themselves from the home, City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff told members of the Common Council Tuesday.
On Nov. 18, co-owners Terry Freeman, who lives in the home, and his sister, Lori Ann Freeman of Auburn, were given 60 days to vacate and 45 days to remove or relocate property from the premises in preparation for demolition within 120 days, according to an order by DeKalb Superior Court I’s then-Judge Kevin Wallace.
The Garrett Unsafe Building Authority deemed the property unsafe for inhabitants following hearings begun in June 2019 that continued through the court action by Wallace in November.
Because Wallace has since retired, Brinkerhoff filed a motion with new Judge Adam Squiller to have the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department remove the residents per the court’s order.
That motion has been granted, and a copy has been taken to the sheriff’s department to enforce the order signed by Wallace in November.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Brinkerhoff said about the situation. The property includes two lots, one of which was purchased at a tax sale by another entity about a year ago. That person already has received the deed for that parcel through the City of Garrett.
To complicate things even more, the DeKalb County Commissioners have attached a sales certificate for the remaining parcel, not purchased in the tax sale, to the City of Garrett, he added.
The city is currently going through the process of submitting notices to all involved to try to acquire the second lot.
“We are in the process of trying to remove the Freemans and acquire title to that other lot,” Brinkerhoff said. The home sits partially on both lots.
Talks with the owner of the second lot have been going well, he added.
He noted some visible cleanup of the property seems to have been made. “So we are making progress there.”
If the city is able to acquire the deed and thereby control of both parcels, any new owner would be able to build on the site, which otherwise would be prohibited under current city ordinance, Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff also updated the status of a second property at 109 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett, where two people perished in a fire two years ago. Similar to the Freeman situation, the DeKalb County Commissioners have signed over that parcel’s tax-sale certificate to the city.
Additionally, a private individual/entity has shown interest in purchasing that building and possibly rehabilitating it to keep the actual structure there, Brinkerhoff said.
“It is all a matter of dollars and cents — whether it makes sense financially. They do want to make downtown Garrett a bit more appealing to the eye, so they have good intentions. But ultimately it depends on the quality, the structural integrity of the building as to whether or not they can rehab it,” Brinkerhoff said.
Also Tuesday, the council heard funds will be put in place for this year’s 50/50 Sidewalk Replacement program. Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle reported all of the funds were used last year.
Councilman Bobby Diederich asked if the plan covers only replacement, or if it can be used for installation of new sidewalks. Conkle responded that the sidewalk grants are made on a first come, first served basis in either situation.
An ordinance was introduced and passed on first reading to reestablish the city’s cumulative capital development fund, with a public hearing set for April 6.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said the city is seeking lifeguards for the summer pool season, with about half of the positions currently filled. Each lifeguard must earn certification during a two-day session at the JAM Center in May at a cost of $180 per person. He suggested people might want to donate toward the instruction to help offset costs.
