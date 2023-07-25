Harold Owen, U.S. Army
World War II 1944-1948
Banner placement: Along the west side of the 100 block of South Randolph Street.
Harold William “Buck” Owen served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1919 in Kendallville to James and Bertha Owen. He was one of five children including Dorothy McPheeters, Rozella Dembickie, Sadie Grate and Russell Owen.
Owen married Ruth (Haney) Baker on Dec. 8, 1939 in Auburn. They had three children, Jimmie B. Owen, Linda (Owen) Helbert and Bonnie (Owen) Parvu.
He was employed by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad before entering the U.S. armed forces in June of 1944. He received his basic training at Fort McClellan and was placed in the infantry. Owen was advanced from Private 1st Class to Corporal and was a training instructor.
Owen served until 1948. After his military service, he returned to the railroad and worked as an engineer before retiring in 1979.
He was a member of the Garrett United Methodist Church, Forest Community Church in Salt Springs, Florida, Garrett Eagles, Garrett American Legion and the Tri-County Skirts and Shirts Square Dancing Club. In his retirement years, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling with his family.
Owen passed away Dec. 18, 1993.
