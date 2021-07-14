GARRETT — Mark S. Fogt, president and CEO of Garrett State Bank, will be honored by the Indiana Bankers Association with the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence award.
The award will be presented Aug. 16 at the IBA's annual convention in French Lick. The award celebrates exceptional leaders who have positively impacted Indiana banks and communities. Six other members of the Indiana banking community are being inducted into the class of 2021 leaders.
Fogt is longtime president and CEO of Garrett State Bank.
His career began in 1974 with The First National Bank of Findlay, Ohio, and he advanced through other Ohio institutions before joining Inter-Community Bank in New Jersey as president and CEO.
Since joining Garrett State Bank in 1993, Fogt has served with multiple organizations, including the Garrett Museum of Art, Junior Achievement, DeKalb Memorial Hospital, Judith Clark-Morrill Foundation, Rotary Club and Garrett Heritage Days.
He was 2002 chairman of the Community Bankers Association of Indiana, which later merged with the Indiana Bankers Association, and he is a member of the IBA 40-Year Club.
A Sagamore of the Wabash, Fogt has been inducted into the DeKalb County Business Hall of Fame. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Findlay and an MBA from the University of Dayton.
At the awards event, Indiana dignitaries will be making presentations, and award recipients will have the opportunity to offer comments. Each honoree will be presented with an ebony plaque etched with a portrait and biography. Identical crystal plaques will be on permanent display at the IBA offices in Indianapolis.
The Leaders in Banking Excellence awards are the Association’s highest honor. For more information about the awards, visit indiana.bank/leaders-banking-excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.