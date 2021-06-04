GARRETT — Several speakers challenged Garrett graduates to make every moment count as they embark on their futures.
One hundred forty-four seniors received diplomas. Garrett's high school band and concert choir performed several musical selections.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver presented diplomas and Ryan Hathaway and Shannon Harman presented roses to the seniors.
In her remarks to the class, Weaver said, “When I look at this group, I see stars. I see stars that shine bright.
“These students in front of you have experienced a year with obstacles and adversity thrown at them from all directions, yet they have persevered,” she told the audience gathered in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium. “They united together and came out stronger in the end.
“You all brighten my days and brought joy to my heart,” Weaver continued. “I truly think the world of these students sitting in front of us. I have hopes and I have dreams for each of you.”
She encouraged the seniors to fight for what they want in life, without fear, and be the best at whatever they choose. Weaver asked them to dream big, choose kindness and spread joy.
“Kindness is a gift that everyone can afford to give,” she said. “You each have kindness in your heart and the power to make a difference for others.”
As he reflected on the past and present, class president Ryan DePew reminded his classmates to cherish what they have accomplished.
“That diploma is more than just a piece of paper,” he said. “It is a combination of hard work, dedication, procrastination, failures, victories, sweat, tears, and so much more.
“When you walk across that stage, do so with confidence and pride, because every single one of you deserves it. As Mackelmore sings, ‘This is the moment, tonight is the night, we put our hands up like the ceiling cannot hold us.’
“What you do today will determine your future,” he said. Asking his classmates to look about the gym at their fellow graduates, he said, “That person next to you could be the next scientist who makes a huge discovery, an architect who designs the world’s next tallest skyscraper, a welder that builds that skyscraper or even a farmer who provides that food to feed that scientist, that architect, that welder.
“Our future is determined by us. Look at life like a book. We have just finished the first 13 chapters of our life’s novel,” DePew said. “We are turning the page to a new chapter that holds new experiences. This is where we get to choose our future destination in life. What do you want to do?”
Salutatorian Sadie Best shared how she was welcomed into the school community as a transfer student in seventh grade, and the impacts by assistant principal Jake Clifford and art teacher Piper Placencia, both of whom passed away in the past year.
“I entered my first class where I knew absolutely nobody. Extremely nervous, I made my way toward the back of the room, but, on my way, a student I didn’t know called out, ‘You’re that new girl, Sadie, right? Here, come sit by me.’
“I will never forget her or that act of kindness, nor will I ever forget the numerous acts of kindness shown to me by teachers, students, administrators and community members since that day.
“One of the many things that we have learned from Mr. Clifford and Mrs. Placencia is that each and every one of us leaves an impact on people’s lives, but it’s up to us to determine what kind of impact we want to have. No matter how small, everything we do matters.
“I would encourage us as we go off into our adult lives to be more aware of how we impact the world and people around us, to think of other people and point our arrows outward instead of inward,” Best said, “and to remember the six pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
“It is now officially our job as responsible, productive citizens to take the knowledge that has been poured into us these past four years and use it to benefit the lives of those around us.
“I am excited about this next chapter for all of us,” Best said. “It has been an honor to be called a Railroader.”
Valedictorian Keegan McComb urged his classmates to use their gifts.
“Before we move onto the next step in our lives, I would like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to everyone who helped me become the man I am today,” McComb said. “Most importantly, I am forever grateful for all the blessings that my Creator put into my life; without my faith I would not be standing up here today.
“My family is the greatest blessing. My parents influenced a foundation of values and morals that set me up for success throughout my lifetime. They always supported me in all my activities and provided me with the resources I needed. Everything I have accomplished in life, I have them to thank for.
“We each have been uniquely blessed with different gifts,” he said. “Pause for a second and think about your gift. Now, think of a way you can use your gift to serve those around you. No matter how significant or insignificant you think your gift is, there is value in it.
“If we all use our talents to not only improve our lives but also keep in mind and heart the lives of others, I am certain that the future is in good hands,” McComb said.
“Remembering our gifts and knowing they have worth, can create a why for yourself and give purpose to our lives.”
