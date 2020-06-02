Detcher named to Saint Mary’s dean’s list
NOTRE DAME — Libbey Detcher of Garrett has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.
Newby earns degree Purdue Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Megan Newby has graduated from Purdue University, Fort Wayne, with a bachelor’s degree in public policy with a concentration in criminal justice and a minor in Spanish. She graduated with honors and was named to the dean’s list. She is a 2017 graduate of Garrett High School.
