GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works gave the owner of a home in the 500 block of South Peters Street one year to bring his property to city code or face a demolition order.
Charles Gamble, a Garrett native who resides in Michigan, has been working for several years on the house he purchased in 2013 that once belonged to family members. Gamble has reportedly been responsive to code enforcement complaints but work has stalled for the past six months due to health issues.
The home has remained vacant since its purchase nearly 10 years ago, and electrical service was cut five years ago. A few years back, a wall collapsed that lies less than five feet from neighboring homes and could become a hazard should a fire should break out.
The home was previously subject to a demolition order by the city pending an inspection by an engineer to determine the safety of the home’s structural integrity with a Aug. 2 deadline.
At its Aug. 2 meeting, the board reviewed an engineering report submitted by Gamble stating the home was not deemed to be in danger of imminent collapse and structurally sound enough to continue renovation. Gamble was then given 30 days to remove lean-to additions on the back of the home as well as a deck and wrap-around porch, which have been completed. The home still has nearly two dozen code violations that need to be addressed.
Tuesday, Gamble apologized for the delay in making necessary repairs and for causing an extra burden to the city.
“I have cooperated as much as I can, I know not as quickly as the city would like,” Gamble said.
He admitted the city has given him more than enough time to complete the work.
“I have been lax,” he said, mostly due to most recent health issues.
Gamble said he has been “putting out feelers” for buyers, but in the meantime, will do his best to complete the work in one year, adding the city has been more than fair to him.
Board member Dave Demske asked for a solid rehab or demo deadline so the issue will not be up for another extension at the end of the time frame. Any potential buyers will also fall under a deadline to bring the home up to code, as well.
Police Chief Gerald Kline told board members a traffic survey was conducted last week at the intersection of East Third Avenue and South Lee Street following safety concerns by a Garrett resident.
Kline said officers were at the site from Monday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 26 from 6:30 -8:30 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. each day, at times corresponding to school arrival and dismissal. Officers reported 100-120 vehicles passed through that intersection during those time blocks each day.
Speed was an issue with some drivers passing by at 30 mph. He noted a lack of signs posting a 20 mph speed limit in areas of Lee Street was part of the problem. Kline recommended additional speed limit signage and the removal of the stop sign on Lee Street and the addition of a stop sign on the two-block long stretch of East Third Avenue at Lee Street. He also suggested a lighted sign trailer be installed, noting a cost would be involved. Other options would be to return to a three-way stop at the intersection that once existed.
Kline also reported seven people have applied for a physical agility test set for Sept. 25 due to a opening on the force in October. Kline said he is still awaiting quotes from Ford for new police vehicles in 2023. One of two new Ford Explorers has arrived for this year.
Kline also recommended three officers be recognized for their life-saving skills in response to a traffic accident last week in Altona. The officers were able to stop the spread of a fire in the vehicle’s engine compartment until the fire department arrived a few minutes later, likely saving the driver’s life.
Officers recorded 230 calls for service between Aug. 16 and Sept. 5. Officers issued 28 traffic warnings, wrote five traffic tickets and handled five city ordinance calls, Kline said. Seven property damage accidents were reported during the period. Police made 10 arrests, two for alcohol, three warrants, one traffic arrest, and four on miscellaneous charges. Kline’s report also showed 128 business checks during the three-week period.
Infrastructure work will continue in town this month, with Knott Excavating to begin tearing out old sidewalks as part of the Judy Morrill Beautification Project along Randolph Street. MFI Projects and API to install new sidewalks. E&B Paving will begin paving on a parking lot behind Shorty’s Steakhouse. Concrete work will be completed in the former Torco gas station lot on South Randolph for a new pavilion pocket park on the site. Street improvements will begin on the north side of town through Community Crossing matching grants.
Mayor Todd Fiandt asked for patience for any inconvenience the improvements might cause, noting the delay was due to both weather and the scheduling of contractors doing the work.
The board approved a 50/50 sidewalk replacement application for 107 N. Lee St. for a total cost to be divided between the city and the homeowner of $3,250. So far this year, eight projects have been approved, totaling $27,965.
With resident complaints about nuisance violations on the rise, Fiandt clarified the current code enforcement procedure approved in May 2013 under another administration that has had no new amendments added.
At issue is the “continuous notice” for subsequent violations of the same type as the initial notice in the same calendar year. Under the ordinance, the city may abate the nuisance without any further notification to the property owner. This is permitted under statute, according to the previous administration, “so the city is not frustrated by the notice process each and every time there is tall grass (9 inches or taller) on the property.”
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 1,000 abate notices have been served so far this year, with nearly 100 for tall grass in the past three weeks. Multiple offense notices have been sent, with 41 notices ranging from second to seventh offenses.
Demske told Smurr she was doing a great job enforcing the city codes despite the customer complaints.
“The city has been more that accommodating. Keep what you are doing,” he told her.
People need to get used to the process after it has not been adequately enforced in recent years, he added.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser echoed praise for police officers who responded to a vehicle fire following an accident last week on West Quincy Street.
“The officers made the difference and kept the fire at bay,” he said of the lifesaving effort.
He also reported volunteers helped refill the pool at the JAM Center last week following maintenance work, and noted the fire siren is no longer set off by the dispatcher since last month, instead by the first responder at the station, reducing the length of time the siren is sounded.
