Zion Preschool serving rib eye meal
GARRETT — Zion Lutheran Preschool, Garrett will hold its rib eye sandwich fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The meal will be served at Miller's Market, 1350 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
The meal consists of a sandwich — with or without peppers and onions — chips, a brownie and a bottle of water. The cost of the meal is $13. All profits will go to help carry out the important work the school does for Garrett and the surrounding communities.
Throughout this past year, the school, which is celebrating its 43rd year, served more than 50 children from a 20-mile radius.
