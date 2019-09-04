GARRETT – Police are looking for two suspects, after a shooting in Garrett late Monday night.
It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 400 block of East Keyser Street. According to investigators, a man was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been cooperating with police.
Officers are looking for two suspects who fled on foot. They’re described as white men, one 6-feet tall with a military-style haircut, the other with shaggy hair. Investigators will attempt to check surveillance cameras from nearby businesses Tuesday to learn more about what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Garrett Police Department at (260) 357-5151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.