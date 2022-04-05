Garrett VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The Fourth District meeting will take place at Bluffton Post 111 this Thursday.
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11.
The district auxiliary meeting will take place Wednesday, April 13 at Berne Post 468.
The district SAL meeting will take place Wednesday, April 13 at Rome City Post 381.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these upcoming events.
The Eagles will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11.
The Fraternal Order of Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
