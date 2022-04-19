Arrested in Noble County
Rebekah J. Meade, 42, of the 100 block of East Baltimore Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. April 9 by Kendallville Police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kyle L. Knott of the 5800 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was booked at 3:37 p.m. April 12 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Zechariah Caudill, 31, of the 500 block of West Central Road, Bronson, Michigan, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. April 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Blade, 43, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. April 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sa Ley, 33, of the 2000 block of Carterton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:16 a.m. April 9 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Maryann Ware, 24, of the 800 block of Madison Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Brinker, 24, of the 500 block of Diamond Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:07 a.m. April 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Knapp, 25, of the 100 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. April 11 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eduardo Rodriguez, 41, of the 11000 block of East 11th Road, Plymouth, was arrested at noon April 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cherie Couchman, 29, of the 6200 block of C.R. 27, Auburn, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. April 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Chase McDonnell, 18, of the 7500 block of C.R. 16, Butler, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. April 13 by Butler Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, intimidation and false informing, all Class A misdemeanors and harassment and false informing, both Class B misdemeanors.
Tammy Johnson, 57, of the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. April 13 by Garrett Police on a trepass charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cresta Spicer, 45, of LaGrange, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. April 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Trenton Mack, 36, of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Butler, was arrested at 4 p.m. April 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Nina Evanoff, 46, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 4 p.m. April 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony.
Kari Griffey, 39, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. April 13 by Auburn Police on charges of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gary Wilkerson, 47, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. April 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
