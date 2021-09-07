Volleyball
Garrett girls win own invitational
GARRETT — After dropping their first contest of the season, the Railroader volleyball team has now won eight straight, including four in their own invitational in the Paul Bateman Gym.
Garrett (8-1) swept Whitko, Blackhawk Christian, Eastside and New Haven in two sets each.
The Railroaders topped the Bulldogs in the finals, 25-21, 25-23.
Against New Haven, Morgan Ostrowski had 11 kills and Kyana Martinez added eight. Taylor Gerke served six aces to go with 20 digs and 16 assists.
Garrett hosts Fairfield today, Sept. 7, and West Noble Thursday.
Girls Golf
Garrett defeats two opponents
LAGRANGE — Garrett shot 211 to edge Westview with 212 and Lakeland with 214 Friday in a three-way Northeast Corner Conference match at Heron Creek.
Abby Weaver’s 48 led the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Sophia Ruble with a 50, Kaitlyn Bergman shot 53, Courtney Barse shot 60 and Mia Gullett shot 67.
Halle Hathaway also played for Garrett and shot 63.
Lakeland’s Kyle Watkins was the medalist with a 47. Westview was led by Hope Haarer’s 48.
Thursday, Fairfield shot 198 to 211 for Garrett and 241 for Churubusco in a three-way NECC contest at Meadow Valley.
Baley Ward of Fairfield was the medalist with a 45.
Weaver was low for Garrett with a 49, followed by Ruble at 51 and Bergman at 52. Barse shot a 59 and Hathaway a 66.
Also playing for Garrett were Gullett with a 62 and Emmah Moody with a 66.
Cross Country
Garrett boys fifth, girls finish 12th
NORTH MANCHESTER — Garrett’s boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Manchester Invitational Saturday.
The Railroader boys finished fifth in team standings, led by Tanner McMain, who was ninth overall at 17 minutes, 15.09 seconds.
Also running for Garrett were Luke Coffman, 24th at 17:50.52; Gavin Weller, 29th at 18:05.95; Nate Presswood, 49th at 18:58.61; Landon Davis, 55th at 19:15.67; Malachi Malcolm, 57th at 19:24.55 and Parker Reed, 72nd at 19:55.83.
Also running for Garrett but not scored were Keegan Angel, 20:27.49; Holden Bowser, 20:39.08 and Connor Brown, 21:27.31.
Garrett’s girls placed 12th with 291 points. Nataley Armstrong was sixth overall at 20:02.79.
Also running for Garrett were Makenna Malcolm, 43rd at 22:12.45; Addison Ebert, 65th at 23:51.10; Samantha Liechty, 87th at 25:25.38; Ayla Gilbert, 90th at 25:34.28; Brooklyn Jacobs, 95th at 26:04.90 and Aida Haynes, 103rd at 27:41.26.
