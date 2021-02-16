Angela Demske
GARRETT — Angela Mae Demske, 80, Garrett, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 8, 1940, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Harold and Lennettia (Bloom) Bauman.
On Oct 1, 1960, in Garrett, she married John Demske.
Angela worked 20 years in the cafeteria for the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school system, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, sewing, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, John Demske, of Garrett; daughters, Anne (Scott) Hottell, of Angola and Sarah (Jeff) Burda, of Westmont, Illinois; sons, Michael (Kristy Anthony) Demske, of Kendallville and Adam (Amy) Demske, of Indianapolis; and grandchildren, Abby Hottell, Luke Hottell, Mandy Burda and Alex Burda.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 CR 56, Garrett.
Contributions in Angela's memory may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit thomasfuneralhome.org.
