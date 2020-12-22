Christmas Eve
service planned
GARRETT — The Garrett First Baptist Church, 1357 S. Randolph St., is hosting a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Thursday.
There will be singing and telling of the Christmas story. Communion will be offered.
The church is located across from the Dollar General store. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
