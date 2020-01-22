GARRETT — A reported threat to Garrett Middle School has been “thoroughly investigated and found not to be credible,” school officials said Wednesday morning.
Tuesday at approximately 6 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett Police Department were notified that a student made a possible threat to Garrett Middle School, said a statement released by Tonya K. Weaver, superintendent of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District.
“All leads which have been reported have been investigated, but have revealed no credible threat at this time. The student involved has been suspended and is no longer on campus,” Weaver said.
“Our school campus remains a safe environment for all students, and all classes resumed on schedule this morning,” Weaver said Wednesday. “We thank our students, staff, and community for keeping safety the number one priority of Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD. If you see something, say something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.