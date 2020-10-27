Tuesday, Oct. 27
Cinnamon toast, sausage link, vegetable juice, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Chicken tenders, broccoli, fruit, rice pilaf, milk variety.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Potato joe, fruit, bosco stick, milk variety.
Friday, Oct. 30
Toasted cheese, tomato soup, celery with peanut butter, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, Nov. 2
Cheeseburger, pickle, waffle fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
No school
