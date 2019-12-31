GARRETT — Garrett has announced its 2020 Board of Works and Common Council meeting schedule.
In addition, City Planner Milton Otero has announced 2020 meeting schedules and deadlines for Garrett’s board of zoning appeals, plan commission and redevelopment commission.
Garrett Board of Works
The Board of Works will meet the first and third Tuesday of each month in the City Hall Council Chambers, located on the second floor at 130 S. Randolph St.
Meetings will take place Jan. 7 and Jan. 21; Feb. 4 and Feb. 18; March 3 and March 17; April 7 and April 21; May 5 and May 19; June 2 and June 16; July 7 and July 21; Aug. 4 and Aug. 18; Sept. 1 and Sept. 15; Oct. 6 and Oct. 20; Nov. 3 and Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 and Dec. 15.
All Board of Works meetings begin at 8:30 a.m.
Garrett Common Council
The Common Council will meet the first and third Tuesday of each month in the City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
Meeting dates are the same as Board of Works meetings.
All Common Council meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Garrett Plan Commission
The Plan Commission will meet the fourth Tuesday of each month: Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.
The deadline for primary subdivision plats and development plans is 42 days prior to the next plan commission meeting.
The deadline for secondary subdivision plats, petitions for rezoning and other issues is 21 days prior to the next plan commission meeting.
All Garrett Plan Commission meetings will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will take place in the City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals
The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet the fourth Tuesday of each month: Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 24, April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.
The deadline to submit a variance application or file for a special exception is 21 days prior to the next meeting.
All Garrett Board of Zoning Appeals meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will take place in the City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
Garrett Redevelopment Commission
The Redevelopment Commission will meet the first Wednesday of each quarter: Jan. 8, April 1, July 1 and Oct. 7.
The deadline for submissions is 30 days prior to the meeting.
All Garrett Redevelopment Commission meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 130 S. Randolph St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.