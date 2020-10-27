GARRETT — Jimtown’s Ethan Devol rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Jimmies to a 26-3 victory over Garrett Friday night in a first-round Class 3A sectional contest.
Garrett ended its season with a 3-6 record. Jimtown improved to 6-3.
The Railroaders were led in rushing by Kolin Cope’s 77 yards on 13 carries. Seth VanWagner had 28 rushing yards on seven attempts.
As a team, Garrett rushed the ball 34 times for 104 yards. Jimtown had 39 carries for 293 yards, with 198 of those yards coming in the second half.
Devol rushed 16 times for 197 yards. Jimtown’s Isaac Daniels added field goals of 46 and 48 yards.
It was a Daniels miss, however, that may have been the game’s turning point.
The Railroaders fought the Jimmies tough early.
Garrett’s Zack Warfield ended Jimtown’s first drive with an interception which he turned to the Jimmies’ 23. The Railroaders got as close as the 12-yard line, but eventually had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Zak Klopfenstein, which gave the hosts a 3-0 lead with 5 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
Jimtown drove to the Garrett 29 on its next possession, but the Railroader defense stiffened, forcing the Jimmies to give the ball back on downs.
The teams traded punts and Garrett looked in good position midway through the second quarter, still clinging to its 3-0 advantage.
Jimtown took over on its own 48 with 6:08 left in the half. After giving up an initial first down, Garrett forced Jimtown to attempt a 54-yard field goal.
The kick was well short, but on the play, a Railroader defender roughed Daniels, resulting in a 15-yard penalty.
Instead of Garrett getting the ball back to work the clock with a 3-0 lead, the penalty gave Jimtown a fresh set of downs at the Garrett 21.
Four plays later, Devol found the end zone from a yard out to make it 6-3 Jimtown with 2:32 left in the half. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
On its next drive, Garrett faced a 4th-and-5 call from its own 49.
Railroader quarterback Aaden Lytle was stopped after a two-yard gain, giving the ball back to the Jimmies with 36 seconds left in the half.
Jimtown made the most of its opportunity, turning a pass interference call and a 6-yard run by Devol into a 48-yard field goal opportunity for Daniels. The senior’s kick was true and Jimtown led 9-3 at halftime.
The Jimmies got the second half kickoff, and one penalty later, Devol took off from his own 14 and raced around the right end for an 86-yard touchdown run to make it 16-3 with 11:25 left in the third.
In the 3:07 stretch to end the first half and begin the second, Jimtown had scored 16 points.
Daniels extended the lead to 19-3 with a 46-yard field goal with 10:57 left in the fourth. Devol put the game out of reach with an 17-yard run with 4:41 left in the contest.
Garrett had limited the Jimmies to 95 rushing yards on 22 carries in the first half, but gave up 198 yards on 17 attempts in the final two quarters. Devol accounted for 176 of those second-half rushing yards for Jimtown.
The Jimmies were 1-for-9 passing for 22 yards with one interception.
Lytle ended the game 9-for-23 for 60 yards and one interception.
