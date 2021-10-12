Church plans annual bonfire, hayride
GARRETT — The Church at Garrett is hosting its annual bonfire and hayride from 6-10 p.m. Friday at the church, 1370 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Everyone is welcome to attend this fun event for the whole family. Activities include free food, bouncy houses, door prizes, face painting, bonfire and horse-drawn hayrides by the DeKalb County Horseman’s Association.
