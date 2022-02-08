ST. JOE — Loretta Musser will turn 100 Friday. Her family is hosting a reception at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Friends are invited to join the celebration.
Loretta has been an active member of the St. Joe community for decades. She is a member of Coburn Corners Church of Christ, and worked as a secretary at Riverdale Elementary for 18 years from 1965 to 1984. She was a member of the St. Joe Ladies Literary Club for 51 years and served as president for many years.
Born Feb. 11, 1922, in Howard, South Dakota, to Leo and Laura Schendel, Loretta first moved to St. Joe in 1942 when her father took a job as the railroad depot agent in town. Her father’s work with the B&O Railroad brought the family to Garrett when Loretta was three years old and then to Deshler, Ohio, before they settled in St. Joe. Loretta graduated from Deshler High School in 1940 and enjoys attending the annual school reunion.
School-age when the Great Depression hit, Loretta spent the 1930s in Garrett. During World War II, she worked as a clerk in the civil service at Baer Field in Fort Wayne.
Loretta was married to Frank Kessler Jr. from 1942 to 1947. She met her second husband, Bob Musser, when they both worked at Universal Tool & Dye Stamping Company in Spencerville. They married on Nov. 23, 1949, and celebrated 50 years of marriage before Bob passed away in May 2000.
Family trees grow a lot in 100 years, and Loretta has been blessed to see her grandchildren’s grandchildren. Loretta has three sons, Frank Kessler of Churubusco, Dan Kessler of Nampa, Idaho, and Richard Musser of St. Joe, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Loretta says the most amazing thing she has seen in her 100 years is the advancement of technology. Her first landline telephone was installed in her home in the early 1960s. She got her first cell phone in 2004. Her family purchased their first television in 1954.
When asked how she feels about turning 100, Loretta said, “It’s almost unbelievable,” and added that she is excited. “I’ve had a very good life and have been blessed,” she said.
