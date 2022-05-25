GARRETT — Cayden Myers and Faith Owen rank as the top two seniors in Garrett High School’s graduating class of 2022.
Their achievement was announced by Principal Matt Smith during Tuesday’s Academic Pride Day in the Performing Arts Center.
Myers, the valedictorian with the highest grade-point average, is the son of Brent and Jennie Myers.
He will be attending Penn State’s World Campus for a degree in Digital Multimedia Design with a goal for a career in media where he can hopefully work from home and travel.
Myers has been a part of the wrestling team as well as the academic teams at Garrett High School.
Owen, the salutatorian with the second-highest grade average, is the daughter of Bud and Tracy Owen.
She will be attending Central Christian College of the Bible in Moberly, Missouri, majoring in psychology and pursuing career as Christian counselor and will also be participating on the basketball team.
She has participated on the basketball team for the past four years, earning Athlete of the Week, NECC All Conference, and All Area First Team honors
Commencement, BaccalaureateA student-led baccalaureate service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 in the Performing Arts Center. Brian Best will be guest speaker.
Myers, Owen and class president Noemi Vazquez will address classmates and parents during commencement exercises in the Paul Bateman Gym at 8 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Senior class officers are president Noemi Vazquez, vice president Cassidy Kennedy, secretary Sophia Ruble and treasurer Emma Wellbaum.
