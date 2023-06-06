AUBURN — When a pet lover’s best friend died, she turned sadness into a journey of heartwarming reflection.
A year ago, Andie LaComb left her job as chef, chauffeur, adventure organizer, and walking partner to Karlie, her rescue dog according to her Facebook post.
Since then, she has written a book, “Adventures with Karlie,” sharing memories of her beloved senior rescue dog, Karlie, their hiking adventures in California and Indiana and overcoming obstacles that came their way.
“Adventures with Karlie” begins shortly after the dog’s older sister, Anna, crosses the “Rainbow Bridge,” and continues until Karlie joins her three years later. It was during those years that LaComb and Karlie explored canyons, hiking trails, and parks throughout San Diego County in California and Monroe County, Indiana near her Bloomington home.
Along with husband, Art, they have also visited sites in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Most recently of Bloomington, they now live in Auburn to be nearer to her parents, Ralph and Carolyn DePaolo of Garrett.
In her book, LaComb describes how Karlie battled a debilitating disease that slowly took away her ability to walk on her own. Despite that, the pair adapted to the ever-changing situation and eventually Karlie learned to use a rear-wheel wheelchair so they could continue their adventures until the dog passed away. LaComb recently adopted Sunny, another rescue dog, with whom she enjoys hiking and can be found kayaking on area lakes.
LaComb’s book serves to promote rescue dog adoption, hiking and to encourage pet owners to find a way to keep dogs active, no matter what age or medical condition. It also lists area hiking sites for dogs in her book and rates them on her website, livelikekarlie.com.
On Saturday, LaComb will be signing books at 9th Street Brew Coffee House, 101 E. 9th St., Auburn from noon to 2 p.m. The DeKalb Humane Society will have dogs available for adoption at the event. People can also drop off items on from the shelter’s Amazon wish list or make a donation. A portion of 9th Street Brew sales and book sales will be donated to the DeKalb Humane Society.
LaComb will also be participating at the Paws in the Park event at Thomas Park on June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.