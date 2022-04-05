Easter Bunny Breakfast is Saturday
GARRETT — The Garrett Alpha Chi Chapter of Tri Kappa will host the annual Bunny Breakfast as a grab and go event from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 9.
The event will take place at J.E. Ober Elementary School, 801 E. Houston St. Visitors are asked to go to Door 3, where families will be greeted by the Easter bunny and gather goodies while moving through different stations on the bunny trail.
Children will receive doughnut holes and juice, along with a new book and an egg with a treat inside. Families will exit the school building after walking the bunny trail.
Homemade chocolate candies will also be offered for sale at the Bunny Breakfast.
