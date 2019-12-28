GARRETT — Keeping your personal information safe in the cyber world is important, and students at Garrett High School and Garrett Middle School are learning ways to secure that information through the CyberPatriot program.
CyberPatriot is the world’s largest cyber security competition, bringing together more than 6,700 teams from around the globe, with most based in the United States, according to Garrett coach Bill Thomas.
Garrett Middle School students Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsley advanced to the national semi-finals that take place Jan. 25.
This is the first time a Garrett team has advanced to the national semi-finals.
High school team members include Micah Carlson, Noah Dapp, Creigh Dircksen, Kameron Ruiz and Nicholas Yoder. They finished 11th at the state competition.
The CyberPatriot program is in its 12th year of existence and is sponsored by the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Association. Garrett is in its ninth year of participation. Retired teacher George Wilmore led Garrett’s team for the first four years, with Thomas as coach the past five years.
Until the national finals, all CyberPatriot competitions take place online. Students can participate at either the high school or middle school, after school on Fridays or over the weekend, Thomas explained. Each team must participate on one of the three days.
The premise of a competition is this: “You just got hired as the new IT person at a new job,” Thomas explained. “Your job is the find all the ways your company would be vulnerable to a cyber security attack.”
Students are given an operating system and are tasked with finding the errors. Their work goes to the national office in Arlington, Va. for grading and judging.
Students participated in a number of practice rounds over the spring and summer months until the new school year began.
The first competition took place Oct. 25-27, with the next competition Nov. 15-17. State competition took place Dec. 6-8.
In addition to the middle school division, there is an all-service division and an open division, in which Garrett High School competes.
Teams placing in the top 30 percent are considered platinum tier. The middle 40 percent are gold tier, with the lower 30 percent at the silver tier. This is the first year a Garrett team achieved the platinum tier.
To advance to the national semi-finals, platinum-tier teams must finish first, second or third, which the middle school team did.
Garrett’s high school and middle school teams are sponsored by Air Force Association Chapter 143 in Fort Wayne. That sponsorship pays for all registration fees, as well as food on competition days. “We couldn’t do the things we do without the local Air Force Association’s support,” Thomas said.
Any school in northeast Indiana can join the CyberPatriot program, he added. Thomas invited interested schools to reach out to him through Garrett High School at 357-4114.
“It’s a really good opportunity for our kids,” he said. “It gives kids a lot of great opportunities to learn and to think outside the box, which I think is really neat.”
Among the Indiana schools Garrett competed against, Park Tudor, South Newton and Twin Lakes all have dedicated cyber security programs as part of their curriculum, while Garrett’s CyberPatriot program is “totally extracurricular,” Thomas said.
Garrett team members meet with Thomas a couple of times each week, but he said most of the students are actually self-taught.
“They’re very self-motivated and self-taught,” he said. “They have problem-solving skills they don’t get from anywhere else.”
Some past members of the Garrett’s CyberPatriot program liked it so much, they chose to study cyber security or STEM-related courses and are about to graduate.
“This is something students at Garrett and northeast Indiana can really benefit from,” Thomas explained. “We’ve got students from all different backgrounds,” including members of the soccer team, marching band or no other extra-curricular activities at all.
“Having people with different backgrounds gives different problem-solving perspectives.”
Those skills come in handy. At competitions, “they don’t give you a list of what’s wrong. Every time, CyberPatriot adds or tweaks things to make it a little bit harder,” Thomas added. “It’s a lot of trial and error.”
